Global News at 10 Regina
October 15 2021 9:41am
01:53

Saskatchewan health minister urges flu shot, faces questions about province’s COVID-19 situation

As Saskatchewan’s health minister urged people to get the flu shot this year, he faced questions about the current COVID-19 situation across the province.

