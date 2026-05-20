Young Canadians are looking for jobs — just not where employers are hiring

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Young people are looking for jobs — just not where employers are looking to hire them, a new survey shows.

Most small businesses prefer personal connections and networks to recruit young Canadians, with six in 10 (62 per cent) preferring them over online job boards (44 per cent), a survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) shows.

This is in contrast to how young Canadians look for jobs, with almost three in four (73 per cent) looking for jobs on online job boards, the survey shows.

While the mismatch is not new, it comes at a time when Canada is facing high youth unemployment.

Younger Canadians, though, saw unemployment rise by a larger margin than the overall rate in April, Statistics Canada shows, as the rate for Canadians aged 15 to 24 rose by half a percentage point to 14.3 per cent.

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In September 2025, the youth unemployment rate reached 14.6 per cent — the highest level in 15 years outside the COVID-19 pandemic period.

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Recruitment tools can also differ based on the sector. Almost half (47 per cent) of businesses in the professional services sector, such as accounting and engineering firms, rely on both online job boards and co-op and internship programs to hire people.

Over a third of such businesses also use school or post-secondary career services, the report found.

On the other hand, consumer-facing industries like retail, hospitality and the arts are more open to low-cost tactics such as social media applications, unsolicited applications and walk-ins based on “help wanted” signs.

Larger businesses are more likely to use multiple recruitment methods compared to smaller firms, the survey said.

“For instance, less than a third of businesses with 0–4 employees use online job boards, compared to more than two-thirds of businesses with over 50 employees,” the report added.

Job-seeking trends also differ by province. Quebec youth were less likely to use online job boards and more likely to send in unsolicited applications, while Ontario youth were more likely to use co-op or internship programs and academic career services, the report said.

Most small business employers said they prioritize soft skills and attitude over credentials or experience. More than nine in 10 (91 per cent) said they prioritize their employees having a “positive attitude” or “enthusiasm.”

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Additionally, 84 per cent said they look for “motivation,” 76 per cent said they look for “professionalism” and 73 per cent said they want employees to have good communication skills.