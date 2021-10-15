Barrie, Ont. man charged with stunt driving following traffic stop in Bradford

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old Barrie, Ont., man has been charged with stunt driving following a traffic stop in Bradford, Ont., during the early morning hours of Wednesday, police said.

At 12:50 a.m., officers stopped the man’s vehicle on Canal Road after he was clocked travelling at 93 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

Following the investigation Dwain Bastien, 44, was charged with driving while prohibited, driving while under suspension, stunt driving, speeding and having cannabis readily available.

Bastien’s licence was suspended for 14 days and his vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

He was released with a future court date.

