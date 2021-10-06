10 cars stolen in 1 night in Bradford, Ont.

South Simcoe police say they’ve arrested two people after 10 vehicles were stolen in one night in Bradford, Ont.
At 7:30 a.m. last Thursday, police were called by residents who reported that suspicious people were entering vehicles in the area of 6th Line and Simcoe Road.
When police arrived, they learned that two suspects fled on foot, however, they were arrested in a nearby farm field.
Officers later determined that 10 vehicles were stolen from several Bradford neighbourhoods during the overnight hours of Sept. 29 and Sept. 30.
Following the investigation, Samuel Valentin, 22, and Rosa Vargas, 20, both from Quebec, were charged with 21 offences, including vehicle theft and possession of property obtained by crime.
Some of the vehicles have been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.
