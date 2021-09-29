South Simcoe police investigating multiple sextortion scams reported in Innisfil, Bradford

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

South Simcoe police are investigating multiple reports of sextortion scams in Bradford and Innisfil, Ont.

In the incidents, police said a man received a Facebook friend and message request from an account with a woman’s name.

After only a few minutes of texting, police said the suspect asked to start a video chat.

During the chat, the suspect obtained sexual images of the man.

“The suspect immediately texted the victim and demanded money in exchange for the deletion of the video,” officers said

“She threatened to distribute the video to the man’s family and friends and post it to the internet if he did not comply.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect continued to pressure the victim by sending screenshots of his Facebook friends and names of family members.

In one incident, police said the suspect sent the video to the Facebook account of the victim’s mother.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or other victims can contact Det.-Const. Andrew Smith at 905-775-3311, ext. 1043.

1:54 Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic – Mar 9, 2021