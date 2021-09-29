Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

South Simcoe police investigating multiple sextortion scams reported in Innisfil, Bradford

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 4:28 pm
Police said a woman requested to video chat with a man, obtained sexual images of him and threatened to share them with his friends and family if he didn't send money. CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
Police said a woman requested to video chat with a man, obtained sexual images of him and threatened to share them with his friends and family if he didn't send money. CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. The Canadian Press file

South Simcoe police are investigating multiple reports of sextortion scams in Bradford and Innisfil, Ont.

In the incidents, police said a man received a Facebook friend and message request from an account with a woman’s name.

Read more: Break-in at Bradford, Ont. home prompts investigation: South Simcoe police

After only a few minutes of texting, police said the suspect asked to start a video chat.

During the chat, the suspect obtained sexual images of the man.

“The suspect immediately texted the victim and demanded money in exchange for the deletion of the video,” officers said

“She threatened to distribute the video to the man’s family and friends and post it to the internet if he did not comply.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: A school arson, graffiti and recovered items: tip line set up after Bradford incidents

Police said the suspect continued to pressure the victim by sending screenshots of his Facebook friends and names of family members.

In one incident, police said the suspect sent the video to the Facebook account of the victim’s mother.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or other victims can contact Det.-Const. Andrew Smith at 905-775-3311, ext. 1043.

Click to play video: 'Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic' Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic
Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic – Mar 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe Police taginnisfil tagBradford tagSouth Simcoe Police Service tagSextortion tagonline sextortion tagFacebook sextortion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers