Crime

Break-in at Bradford, Ont. home prompts investigation: South Simcoe police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 5:41 pm
A homeowner returned to his home and found a vehicle parked in his driveway, as well as three men who broke into the residence. View image in full screen
A homeowner returned to his home and found a vehicle parked in his driveway, as well as three men who broke into the residence. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police are investigating following a break-in that took place at a Bradford, Ont., home on Thursday afternoon.

At about 12:50 p.m., officers were called to a home in the area of Sideroad 5 and 11th Line.

Read more: A school arson, graffiti and recovered items: tip line set up after Bradford incidents

A homeowner had returned to his home and found a vehicle parked in his driveway, as well as three men who had just broken into the residence.

According to police, one the suspects said they were there to do some work.

The suspects left the scene in a grey, older model sedan and were last seen driving south on Sideroad 5.

Read more: Stolen vehicle crashes into 2 cruisers, prompting charges in Innisfil

Officers said several items were stolen from the home.

Police are looking for witnesses, dash cam and security camera video.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police at 907-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Click to play video: 'Body found near area where 15-year-old Bradford boy was reported missing: Police' Body found near area where 15-year-old Bradford boy was reported missing: Police
Body found near area where 15-year-old Bradford boy was reported missing: Police – Oct 30, 2020
