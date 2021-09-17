Break-in at Bradford, Ont. home prompts investigation: South Simcoe police

South Simcoe police are investigating following a break-in that took place at a Bradford, Ont., home on Thursday afternoon.
At about 12:50 p.m., officers were called to a home in the area of Sideroad 5 and 11th Line.
A homeowner had returned to his home and found a vehicle parked in his driveway, as well as three men who had just broken into the residence.
According to police, one the suspects said they were there to do some work.
The suspects left the scene in a grey, older model sedan and were last seen driving south on Sideroad 5.
Officers said several items were stolen from the home.
Police are looking for witnesses, dash cam and security camera video.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police at 907-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
