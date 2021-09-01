A school arson, graffiti and recovered items: tip line set up after Bradford incidents

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police have set up a tip line after more than a dozen incidents — most recently a school arson — have taken place in Bradford, Ont., over the last several months.

Other occurrences involved include obscene graffiti that was scrawled on public property and schools, as well as police recovering items that were suspected to be stolen.

Police are concerned that the vandalism has escalated and want to identify the suspects before someone gets hurt.

On Monday evening, South Simcoe police officers were called to Fieldcrest Public School for a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found that a piece of wood covering a broken window on a door was lit ablaze.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

In early July, police also reported that officers found a number of items near Marie of the Incarnation Separate School. These included several bikes, a scooter and a cellphone.

About a month prior to police recovering the items, St. Jean de Brebeuf Catholic School was vandalized with graffiti.

“We’re looking at all those as being connected,” South Simcoe Police spokesperson Sue Sgambati told Global News Wednesday.

“There’s been multiple graffiti incidents.”

Investigators believe there’s community members with information who can help to solve the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Tiago Capeloa at the tip line at 905-775-3311, ext. 1490, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

