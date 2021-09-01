Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

A school arson, graffiti and recovered items: tip line set up after Bradford incidents

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 4:37 pm
The school arson is the latest of occurrences that have been happening in Bradford over the last several months. View image in full screen
The school arson is the latest of occurrences that have been happening in Bradford over the last several months. Police handout

South Simcoe police have set up a tip line after more than a dozen incidents — most recently a school arson — have taken place in Bradford, Ont., over the last several months.

Other occurrences involved include obscene graffiti that was scrawled on public property and schools, as well as police recovering items that were suspected to be stolen.

Read more: Fatal single-vehicle crash prompts investigation in Innisfil, Ont.

Police are concerned that the vandalism has escalated and want to identify the suspects before someone gets hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday evening, South Simcoe police officers were called to Fieldcrest Public School for a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found that a piece of wood covering a broken window on a door was lit ablaze.

Trending Stories

Police said there were no injuries reported.

In early July, police also reported that officers found a number of items near Marie of the Incarnation Separate School. These included several bikes, a scooter and a cellphone.

Read more: Vehicle drives into Lake Simcoe, resulting in charges

About a month prior to police recovering the items, St. Jean de Brebeuf Catholic School was vandalized with graffiti.

“We’re looking at all those as being connected,” South Simcoe Police spokesperson Sue Sgambati told Global News Wednesday.

“There’s been multiple graffiti incidents.”

Investigators believe there’s community members with information who can help to solve the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Tiago Capeloa at the tip line at 905-775-3311, ext. 1490, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Click to play video: 'Video appears to show vehicle driving into Pickering house, accused lighting vehicle on fire' Video appears to show vehicle driving into Pickering house, accused lighting vehicle on fire
Video appears to show vehicle driving into Pickering house, accused lighting vehicle on fire – Aug 25, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe Police tagBradford tagBradford news tagBradford Crime tagBradford arson tagBradford graffiti tagBradford recovered items tagbradford school arson tagBradford school graffiti tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers