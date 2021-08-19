Menu

Crime

Vehicle drives into Lake Simcoe, resulting in charges

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 5:57 pm
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. View image in full screen
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A vehicle drove into Lake Simcoe during the early morning hours of Thursday, prompting charges against a Springwater, Ont., resident.

At about 2:30 a.m., police were called to the end of Shore Acres Drive for a car that went into the lake.

Police said the driver was uninjured.

Amrik Bhamra, 23, from Springwater, was subsequently charged with dangerous driving and two counts of impaired driving.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He was released with a future court date.

