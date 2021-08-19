Vehicle drives into Lake Simcoe, resulting in charges

A vehicle drove into Lake Simcoe during the early morning hours of Thursday, prompting charges against a Springwater, Ont., resident.
At about 2:30 a.m., police were called to the end of Shore Acres Drive for a car that went into the lake.
Police said the driver was uninjured.
Amrik Bhamra, 23, from Springwater, was subsequently charged with dangerous driving and two counts of impaired driving.
His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He was released with a future court date.
