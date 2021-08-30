Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Fatal single-vehicle crash prompts investigation in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 2:01 pm
Police are looking for dashcam footage and witnesses who may have witnessed the crash. View image in full screen
Police are looking for dashcam footage and witnesses who may have witnessed the crash. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that took place on Sunday night in Innisfil, Ont.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the crash, which involved a white 2008 Mazda 3 in the area of Sideroad 10 and Line 2.

Read more: Vehicle drives into Lake Simcoe, resulting in charges

A 45-year-old Angus man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Police say he was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle.

Any witnesses or those with dashcam footage are asked to contact police at 705-436-2141 ext. 2030.

Click to play video: 'Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash' Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash – May 22, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagSouth Simcoe Police taginnisfil tagSouth Simcoe Police Service tagInnisfil Crash tagInnisfil collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers