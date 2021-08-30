Fatal single-vehicle crash prompts investigation in Innisfil, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that took place on Sunday night in Innisfil, Ont.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the crash, which involved a white 2008 Mazda 3 in the area of Sideroad 10 and Line 2.

A 45-year-old Angus man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle.

Any witnesses or those with dashcam footage are asked to contact police at 705-436-2141 ext. 2030.

