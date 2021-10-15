Another Guelph teenager charged with child pornography offences

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this week, Guelph police are announcing that child pornography charges have been laid against a teenager.

In a news release on Friday, police said a 14-year-old girl has been charged with possessing child pornography and two counts of distributing child pornography.

Read more: Rocks with antivax messaging thrown through windows of 2 small businesses in Cambridge

“The Guelph Police Service was contacted by a concerned mother indicating photos of her 14-year-old son had been posted online,” the news release stated.

“Investigation revealed the boy’s former girlfriend sent the images and video to her current boyfriend, who posted them on a popular social media site.”

The service added that the accused also sent the images to the victim’s father as well.

Story continues below advertisement

The girl is scheduled to make a court appearance in December.

5:55 How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world – May 21, 2020

This follows an announcement on Wednesday that police had laid child pornography charges against a 15-year-old boy.

Read more: Guelph police arrest teenager in child porn investigation

In that case, officers carried out a search warrant at a downtown address on Tuesday morning that led to the teenager’s arrest.

He is charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance on Jan. 26.

When asked, a police spokesperson said in an email that the two investigations are not related at all.

Advertisement