Another Guelph teenager charged with child pornography offences

For the second time this week, Guelph police are announcing that child pornography charges have been laid against a teenager.
In a news release on Friday, police said a 14-year-old girl has been charged with possessing child pornography and two counts of distributing child pornography.
“The Guelph Police Service was contacted by a concerned mother indicating photos of her 14-year-old son had been posted online,” the news release stated.
“Investigation revealed the boy’s former girlfriend sent the images and video to her current boyfriend, who posted them on a popular social media site.”
The service added that the accused also sent the images to the victim’s father as well.
The girl is scheduled to make a court appearance in December.
This follows an announcement on Wednesday that police had laid child pornography charges against a 15-year-old boy.
In that case, officers carried out a search warrant at a downtown address on Tuesday morning that led to the teenager’s arrest.
He is charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.
The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance on Jan. 26.
When asked, a police spokesperson said in an email that the two investigations are not related at all.
