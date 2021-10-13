Menu

Comments

Crime

Guelph police arrest teenager in child porn investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 9:44 am
Guelph police have arrested a 15-year-old boy. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 15-year-old boy. Global News File

Guelph police say a teenager has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Officers carried out a search warrant at home in the downtown core on Tuesday morning, police said in a news release.

Read more: Guelph police investigating reports of man exposing himself to kids at 2 schools

That led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who is now charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on Jan. 26.

No other information has been provided by Guelph police.

