Guelph police arrest teenager in child porn investigation

Guelph police say a teenager has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Officers carried out a search warrant at home in the downtown core on Tuesday morning, police said in a news release.

That led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who is now charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on Jan. 26.

No other information has been provided by Guelph police.

