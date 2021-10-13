Guelph police arrest teenager in child porn investigation

Guelph police say a teenager has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation.
Officers carried out a search warrant at home in the downtown core on Tuesday morning, police said in a news release.
That led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who is now charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.
The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on Jan. 26.
No other information has been provided by Guelph police.
