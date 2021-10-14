Rocks with antivax messaging thrown through windows of 2 small businesses in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after rocks were thrown through the front windows of two businesses in Cambridge in what is believed to be an anti-vax vandalism.

Police say someone threw rocks through the front windows of the Cambridge Medical Pharmacy and the Zaz Bistro on King Street East in the Preston area of Cambridge overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

They say the rocks possibly had anti-vax messaging or graphics on them.

“Both incidents are being investigated independently but investigators are trying to determine if they are related,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News on Wednesday.

Both small businesses posted messages on their Facebook pages on Tuesday.

Cambridge Medical Pharmacy had a post on its Facebook page from a local realtor which had photos and a video that were alleged to be connected with the incident, along with a message.

Zaz Bistro also had a message after the attack which said, “we are very saddened and shaken by this vandalism” while also noting that “Zaz Bistro does not write nor influence the rules, we just do our best to remain open!”