Police arrest 2nd Cambridge man in connection with gun-related incident in Preston

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made a second arrest and seized several weapons in connection with a recent gun-related incident in Cambridge.
They initially reported that officers were called to King Street East and Church Street North on Oct. 5 for a disturbance involving a firearm.
Police say one person suffered minor injuries during the “targeted” altercation.
They arrested a 39-year-old Cambridge man and charged him with assault.
On Monday, police say their investigation led them to search a home on King Street in Cambridge.
They say police seized three guns, two imitation guns and ammunition found during the search.
In addition, they arrested a 33-year-old Cambridge man who is now facing multiple firearm-related offences.
