Crime

Police arrest 2nd Cambridge man in connection with gun-related incident in Preston

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 10:21 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made a second arrest and seized several weapons in connection with a recent gun-related incident in Cambridge.

They initially reported that officers were called to King Street East and Church Street North on Oct. 5 for a disturbance involving a firearm.

Police say one person suffered minor injuries during the “targeted” altercation.

They arrested a 39-year-old Cambridge man and charged him with assault.

On Monday, police say their investigation led them to search a home on King Street in Cambridge.

They say police seized three guns, two imitation guns and ammunition found during the search.

In addition, they arrested a 33-year-old Cambridge man who is now facing multiple firearm-related offences.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
