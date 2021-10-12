Police arrest 2nd Cambridge man in connection with gun-related incident in Preston

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made a second arrest and seized several weapons in connection with a recent gun-related incident in Cambridge.

They initially reported that officers were called to King Street East and Church Street North on Oct. 5 for a disturbance involving a firearm.

Police say one person suffered minor injuries during the “targeted” altercation.

They arrested a 39-year-old Cambridge man and charged him with assault.

On Monday, police say their investigation led them to search a home on King Street in Cambridge.

They say police seized three guns, two imitation guns and ammunition found during the search.

In addition, they arrested a 33-year-old Cambridge man who is now facing multiple firearm-related offences.