Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

York police recover 28 stolen vehicles worth more than $1.5M

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 8:28 pm
Police say 28 vehicles were recovered after search warrants were executed in Toronto and Peel Region. View image in full screen
Police say 28 vehicles were recovered after search warrants were executed in Toronto and Peel Region. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police say they have recovered 28 stolen vehicles and laid charges against six people as part of an ongoing theft investigation.

Police made the announcement in a news release issued Thursday.

Officers executed search warrants in Toronto and Peel Region after identifying six suspects.

Read more: 10 cars stolen in 1 night in Bradford, Ont.

The recovered vehicles are valued at more than $1.5 million.

The release said that over the past several years, York police officers have noticed an increase in thefts of Toyota and Lexus SUVs, with the majority being stolen between midnight and 6 a.m.

Police said the thieves have been using tools like screwdrivers to get inside the vehicles without setting off alarms and once inside, use an electronic device to make the vehicle accept a key that they brought with them. Police said the device is normally used by mechanics to reprogram the vehicle’s settings.

Story continues below advertisement

Once the thieves change the required settings, the vehicle starts and they drive away. Police said the whole process only takes about 10 to 20 minutes.

The release said the vehicles being targeted are in “high demand” overseas and are often sent in shipping containers to areas including North Africa.

Police said individuals can take various steps to help prevent their vehicles from being stolen, including parking in a garage if possible, placing a second vehicle behind a Lexus or Toyota SUV, using a steering wheel lock, and installing a lock on the data port in the car.

Moussa Traore, 35, George Nsiah, 41, Emmanuel Kanu, 37, Admire Chari, 39, Clem Anewi, 50, and Diallo Babacar, 34, have been charged. They are all GTA residents.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Surrey woman videos brazen catalytic converter theft' Surrey woman videos brazen catalytic converter theft
Surrey woman videos brazen catalytic converter theft – Sep 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto tagTheft tagYork Regional Police tagStolen Vehicle tagPeel Region tagYork Region tagVehicle Theft tagStolen Vehicles tagYork Police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers