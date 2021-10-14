Private Okanagan cannabis retailers demand crackdown on unlicensed pot shops

Send this page to someone via email

A group of private cannabis retailers in B.C.’s Okanagan region is calling on the provincial government to crack down on unlicensed pot shops, which they say create a competitive disadvantage.

The Okanagan Cannabis Collective, which represents approximately 20 cannabis stores in the Okanagan, has released an open letter, going as far as calling for B.C.’s minister of public safety and solicitor general, Mike Farnworth, responsible for the enforcement of B.C.’s cannabis laws, to resign.

Read more: First legal cannabis shop in the Okanagan set to open 8 months after legalization

“Since cannabis was legalized in 2018, the Minister of PSSG has demonstrated that he is incapable of managing this file,” said the open letter, dated Oct. 13.

“While it is said that eliminating the illegal market is your government’s number one mandate, It would appear that your government is more interested in undercutting private legal retail cannabis stores through your taxpayer-subsidized operations than achieving this goal through actual enforcement measures.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:25 “This isn’t a fad. This is going to be here to stay,” Cooking with cannabis gaining momentum “This isn’t a fad. This is going to be here to stay,” Cooking with cannabis gaining momentum – Jun 17, 2021

To illustrate its point, the collective released a Google Map document highlighting 35 known cannabis stores openly operating in B.C. without a provincial licence.

Many of the stores are on Indigenous land.

“We feel that minister Mike Farnworth has not reached out to these Indigenous nations in order to collaborate and make a plan. We have seen no effort on that part,” said Sarah Ballantyne, owner of SpiritLeaf in Vernon, B.C., and spokesperson for the collective.

“We believe they have the right to do business how they see fit and that the government should be assisting these individuals in obtaining licensing, or at least, give them the resources to operate on the same level, quality-wise, for the product.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ballantyne said the cannabis market is oversaturated and legal retailers are struggling to survive due to the proliferation of unlicensed pot shops.

“We feel that here in the Okanagan, that the minister has failed his mandate to eliminate the illicit market and he has mismanaged the Community Safety Unit,” she said.

2:02 Cannabis business park planned for Lumby Cannabis business park planned for Lumby – Apr 20, 2021

In October 2018, the federal government legalized non-medicinal cannabis and moved enforcement to the province.

The Community Safety Unit (CSU), a branch of the B.C. government tasked with applying the province’s cannabis laws and enforcing the Federal Cannabis Act, left First Nations out of the law altogether.

Read more: Penticton cannabis retailer welcomes expanded hours

First Nations say they were not consulted during the development of the law, leaving many communities to develop their own laws.

Story continues below advertisement

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) began developing its own Cannabis Control Law in 2018 after realizing that First Nations were left out of the federal Cannabis Act, which set enforceable measures for cannabis dispensaries operating within the community.

“Our cannabis law (OKIB Cannabis Control Law) supersedes the provincial law. We’re federal, and we’re sovereign, so how we’re going about it is different than anybody else,” said Cory Brewer, owner of Tupa’s Joint, an Indigenous-owned cannabis dispensary, in June 2020.

1:46 Okanagan cannabis company working to avoid bankruptcy Okanagan cannabis company working to avoid bankruptcy – Oct 8, 2020

In the absence of a crackdown, Ballantyne said the province should immediately eliminate the requirement for legal retailers to remit the provincial sales tax (PST), eliminate the 15 per cent wholesale markup on cannabis products, and remove licensing fees, to level the playing field.

Global Okanagan has reached out to the B.C. premier’s office and B.C.’s ministry of public safety and solicitor general for a response.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Kelsie Kilawna, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter