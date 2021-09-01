New government-run cannabis store opens in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A government-run cannabis store has finally opened its doors in Kelowna, B.C., at the Dilworth Shopping Centre on Harvey Avenue.

The store is budding with a range of products including edibles, extracts, topicals, dried cannabis flower, oils capsules and pre-rolls.

Although the government ganja store was among the first places approved by Kelowna city council, it took some time to open.

“There’s a lot of things that went on to get to the store, getting through the leasing, getting through location, getting through the municipal approvals, and then getting through the overall construction and getting through pandemic at the same time,” said Kevin Satterfield, director of operations for BC Cannabis.

The 2,655 square foot store is designed to be bright, clean and welcoming, he added.

“One of the things that differentiates us from the private stores is that we dedicate so much space for education for our consumers,” Satterfield said.

The Kelowna location is the 30th government-run store to open in the province.

It’s operated by the liquor distribution branch, which contributes over $1.1 billion annually to the province, providing funding for public services like health care and education.

