Crime

19-year-old woman charged with murder in south Edmonton homicide

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 7:22 pm
Edmonton police are investigating gunshots along Jasper Avenue Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police are investigating gunshots along Jasper Avenue Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Global News

A 19-year-old woman was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 43-year-old man she knew, Edmonton police said Wednesday.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in the city’s south end

At around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, officers responded to an assault call at a home near 109 Street and 67 Avenue.

When they arrived, police found an injured man. They did first aid and took him to hospital, but he died from his injuries, the Edmonton Police Service said.

An autopsy was done on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and found that Heath Alook, 43, died from a stab wound. His death was determined to be homicide, police said.

Shanay Bigstone, 19, was found nearby and taken into custody. She has since been charged with second-degree murder, EPS said in a news release.

Edmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEdmonton crime tagSecond Degree Murder tagEdmonton homicide tagEdmonton Suspicious Death tagSouth Edmonton tagedmonton autopsy tag

