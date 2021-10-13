19-year-old woman charged with murder in south Edmonton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old woman was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 43-year-old man she knew, Edmonton police said Wednesday.

At around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, officers responded to an assault call at a home near 109 Street and 67 Avenue.

When they arrived, police found an injured man. They did first aid and took him to hospital, but he died from his injuries, the Edmonton Police Service said.

An autopsy was done on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and found that Heath Alook, 43, died from a stab wound. His death was determined to be homicide, police said.

Shanay Bigstone, 19, was found nearby and taken into custody. She has since been charged with second-degree murder, EPS said in a news release.

