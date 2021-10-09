Menu

Crime

Saskatoon Police looking for suspect after alleyway stabbing

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 8:03 pm
Saskatoon Police are looking for a man they believe stabbed another man on Friday night during a fight. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police are looking for a man they believe stabbed another man on Friday night during a fight. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Saskatoon Police are looking for a man they believe stabbed another man on Friday night during a fight.

Read more: Saskatoon man charged after reported sexual assault, robbery and attempted robbery

A press release said a constable with the K-9 unit came across two men fighting in the south alley of Idywyld Drive North and 32nd Street West around 7 p.m.

Police say a man wearing a red shirt and ball cap ran away in the alley after the officer drove up to them.

The officer went over to the injured man and found him suffering from numerous stab wounds.

Read more: Winnipeg man arrested Tuesday after break in, attempted stabbing, police say

Story continues below advertisement

The 42-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition.

Officers from the Serious Assault Unit were called out to the scene and are carrying on with the investigation.

The suspect was not located and is unknown at this time.

Read more: Student stabbed in hallway of North York high school, suspect arrested

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

