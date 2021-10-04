Saskatoon man charged after reported sexual assault, robbery and attempted robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it’s arrested the same man believed to be responsible for a sexual assault, a robbery and an attempted robbery last week.

A woman reported being threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted by an unknown man inside a building on Campus Drive on Sept. 29.

The sexual assault was communicated to staff and students by the University of Saskatchewan, according to a SPS press release on Monday.

While attempting to locate the sexual assault suspect this past weekend, police received reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery with violence.

SPS said the first happened when a man was threatened, his keys were stolen and the suspect fled on foot at roughly 9 p.m. on Oct. 2.

A short time later at the next call, officers were able to locate the suspect inside a business.

The 22-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges that include sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday.

