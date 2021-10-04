Saskatoon man charged after reported sexual assault, robbery and attempted robbery

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it’s arrested the same man believed to be responsible for a sexual assault, a robbery and an attempted robbery last week.
A woman reported being threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted by an unknown man inside a building on Campus Drive on Sept. 29.
The sexual assault was communicated to staff and students by the University of Saskatchewan, according to a SPS press release on Monday.
While attempting to locate the sexual assault suspect this past weekend, police received reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery with violence.
SPS said the first happened when a man was threatened, his keys were stolen and the suspect fled on foot at roughly 9 p.m. on Oct. 2.
A short time later at the next call, officers were able to locate the suspect inside a business.
The 22-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges that include sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats and breach of probation.
He was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday.
