Crime

Saskatoon man charged after reported sexual assault, robbery and attempted robbery

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 3:45 pm
File photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it’s arrested the same man believed to be responsible for a sexual assault, a robbery and an attempted robbery last week.

A woman reported being threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted by an unknown man inside a building on Campus Drive on Sept. 29.

The sexual assault was communicated to staff and students by the University of Saskatchewan, according to a SPS press release on Monday.

While attempting to locate the sexual assault suspect this past weekend, police received reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery with violence.

Read more: Changes to legislation further protect sexual assault survivors in Saskatchewan

SPS said the first happened when a man was threatened, his keys were stolen and the suspect fled on foot at roughly 9 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

A short time later at the next call, officers were able to locate the suspect inside a business.

The 22-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges that include sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Man living at home-based daycare in Marshall, Sask. faces sexual assault, child porn charges' Man living at home-based daycare in Marshall, Sask. faces sexual assault, child porn charges
Man living at home-based daycare in Marshall, Sask. faces sexual assault, child porn charges – Sep 22, 2021
