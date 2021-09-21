Menu

Crime

Man faces sexual assault charge after Saskatoon police investigation

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 5:50 pm
Cecil Wolfe faces a sexual assault charge following the investigation by the Saskatoon police sex crimes unit. View image in full screen
Cecil Wolfe faces a sexual assault charge following the investigation by the Saskatoon police sex crimes unit. File / Global News

A 61-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge after an investigation by Saskatoon police.

Police said they received a report on April 26 that a woman had been sexually assaulted.

Cecil Wolfe was charged following the investigation by the sex crimes unit.

He is scheduled to make his second court appearance on Oct. 6.

Police said Wolfe and the victim are known to each other.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be other victims in the community and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300.

