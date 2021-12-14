Man facing sexual assault charges working under pretext of traditional healer: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP says further victims have come forward in an ongoing sexual assault investigation that began over seven months ago.

On April 26, it was reported to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) sex crimes unit that a woman had been sexually assaulted.

Following an investigation, Cecil Wolfe, 60, was charged with sexual assault.

Investigators were concerned that there were other victims in the community and asked anyone with information to contact them in September.

Since then, Wolfe has been charged with six new counts of sexual assault, with one charge laid from SPS jurisdiction and five from the communities of Loon Lake and Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, read a press release on Tuesday.

RCMP said when victims encountered Wolfe, he was working under the pretext of being a “traditional healer” or “medicine man.”

Investigators believe there may be more victims from over the past 20 years in the communities of Loon Lake, Blaine Lake, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Saskatoon and surrounding areas, read the press release.

RCMP are asking any potential victims to contact their nearest police service.

Wolfe was released on a court undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Jan. 17, 2022.

