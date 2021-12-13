Alberta man wanted in Saskatoon historical sexual assault case

An Alberta man is wanted in Saskatoon in connection with a historical sexual assault case.
Kenneth Dauphinais, 47, is wanted for the alleged sexual assaults of a woman in Saskatoon between 2007 and 2008.
He recently resided in Milk River, Alta., Saskatoon police said.
Dauphinais also has ties to Saskatoon, Calgary and Winnipeg, however, Saskatoon police said his current whereabouts are unknown.
Police said he may also be active on online dating websites.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dauphinais is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300, their local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
