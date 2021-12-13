Menu

Crime

Alberta man wanted in Saskatoon historical sexual assault case

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 11:44 am
Kenneth Dauphinais, 47, is wanted for the alleged sexual assaults of a woman in Saskatoon between 2007 and 2008. View image in full screen
Kenneth Dauphinais, 47, is wanted for the alleged sexual assaults of a woman in Saskatoon between 2007 and 2008. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

An Alberta man is wanted in Saskatoon in connection with a historical sexual assault case.

Kenneth Dauphinais, 47, is wanted for the alleged sexual assaults of a woman in Saskatoon between 2007 and 2008.

Read more: Saskatoon police charge member of faith group with sexual exploitation

He recently resided in Milk River, Alta., Saskatoon police said.

Trending Stories

Dauphinais also has ties to Saskatoon, Calgary and Winnipeg, however, Saskatoon police said his current whereabouts are unknown.

Read more: Woman who endured ‘nightmare scenario’ more believable than Yaremko at sexual assault trial - Crown

Police said he may also be active on online dating websites.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dauphinais is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300, their local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

