La Loche, Sask. RCMP searching for man charged with sexual assault, choking

La Loche, Sask. RCMP are asking for the publics help locating a man facing charges of sexual assault and choking.

Terry Devin Janvier, commonly known as Devin Janvier, was charged with the offences on May 13. He is also charged with two counts of assault and theft.

A RCMP press release stated Janvier has an outstanding warrant and he needs to be brought before a provincial court judge.

Janvier, 31, is believed to be in the La Loche area but “has actively been evading arrest,” RCMP say.

He is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall with a slim build, has prominent pierced ears, and usually has a trimmed moustache and goatee.

People with information about this case are asked to contact La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010. If they wish to remain anonymous, people can call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com. You may be eligible for a reward.

