Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release image of vehicle involved in Toronto hit-and-run

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 4:34 pm
Police are looking for the driver of this SUV following a hit-and-run. View image in full screen
Police are looking for the driver of this SUV following a hit-and-run. / Toronto Police Service

Toronto Police have released an image Saturday of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Friday night.

According to a statement issued by the service, police were called to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of Wellington Street West and University Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

Read more: Toronto rapper Top5 arrested in Los Angeles after being wanted for 1st-degree murder: police

Investigators said the driver made a left turn onto southbound University Avenue when it struck a 36-year-old woman. She was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver did not remain on scene. The vehicle was last seen heading south on University Avenue.

The vehicle is described as a black or dark blue four-door SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Toronto police investigating hate-motivated assault on TTC streetcar

Traffic services investigators were called in to probe the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information, or have dashcam footage of the incident or the area, to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCollision tagToronto crime tagHit and Run tagPedestrian Struck tagdowntown toronto tagToronto Hit and run tagWellington Street West and University Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers