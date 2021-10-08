Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigating hate-motivated assault on TTC streetcar

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 4:32 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault aboard of TTC street car in late September.

Police allege that a 28-year-old man was on the 510 street car going northbound from Bremner Boulevard and Spadina Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 when a group boarded.

Investigators said a woman in the group began to utter racial slurs toward the man before she spat on him twice. She then covered her face with a grey blanket to hide her identity and exited the car in the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.

The woman is described as being five-foot-six and 175 lbs. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a grey sweater, black leggings and grey boots.

“There were a number of people who witnessed the assault. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have more information or known the identity of the woman,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

