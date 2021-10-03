Toronto woman charged in connection with hate-motivated threat investigation

A 47-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hate-motivated threat incident, Toronto police say.
Officers responded to a threatening call in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East on Sept. 28.
Police said a man performed a religious ceremony and was subsequently met with threatening phone calls.
On Friday, Umananthini Nishanathan was charged with uttering threats and criminal harassment.
She is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Nov. 16.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
