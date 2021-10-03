Menu

Crime

Toronto woman charged in connection with hate-motivated threat investigation

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 4:00 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 47-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hate-motivated threat incident, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to a threatening call in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East on Sept. 28.

Police said a man performed a religious ceremony and was subsequently met with threatening phone calls.

On Friday, Umananthini Nishanathan was charged with uttering threats and criminal harassment.

She is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Nov. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

