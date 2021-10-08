Toronto rapper Top5 arrested in Los Angeles after being wanted for 1st-degree murder: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a local rapper, Top5, who was wanted in connection with a murder in January has been arrested in Los Angeles, Calif.

It was on Jan. 31 at 8:56 p.m. when officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue.

Police said a man was attempting to drive his car into an underground parking garage of a building when he was shot at multiple times. Due to being shot, the vehicle rolled into the closed parking garage doors.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Hashim Omar Hashi, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat and was pronounced dead on scene.

Several months later on Oct. 7, 22-year-old Hassan Ali, also known as Top5, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in California on a provisional American arrest warrant.

In February, Ali was arrested in Windsor and charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting death of Hashi, Ali’s former lawyer confirmed to Global News. He was also charged with six other offences, including several for drug possession.

In May, posts surfaced on social media appearing to show Ali being released on bail.

Police released an update at the time appealing for help to locate the accused. The statement said the 22-year-old was now wanted for murder.

On Thursday, investigators said Ali is facing first-degree and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

—With files from Jessica Patton

Homicide #5/2021, Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area, Update, Hassan Ali, 22 – First Degree Murder https://t.co/bgfBjwhVRs — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 8, 2021

