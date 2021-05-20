Top5, Toronto-based rapper, wanted for 1st-degree murder after charges laid earlier: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a local rap artist previously charged in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old at the end of January is now wanted for first-degree murder.

It was just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 31 when investigators said Hashim Omar Hashi was shot and killed as he tried to enter an underground parking garage in the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue. Officers arrived and found Hashi suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

In February, Hassan Ali, who raps under the name Top5, was arrested in Windsor and charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting death of Hashim Omar Hashi, Ali’s former lawyer confirmed to Global News. He was also charged with six other offences, including several for drug possession.

Officers also arrested and charged a 24-year-old man with accessory after the fact to murder and failure to comply with recognizance.

In May, posts surfaced on social media appearing to show Ali being released on bail.

Police released an update Thursday evening appealing for help to locate the accused. The statement said the 22-year-old was wanted for first-degree murder and three counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

“He is believed to be violent and dangerous. Do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” investigators said in the statement.

Global News contacted officers to ask about the latest charges and the status of the previous charges, but a spokesperson said they were unable to provide further information.

0520 18:31 Homcd #5/2021, Jane St & Falstaff Ave Area, Updt, Man Wnt… Hassan Ali, 22 https://t.co/JsSijvAEGG — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 20, 2021

