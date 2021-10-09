Guns drawn, gang units on scene as 2 men arrested at Vancouver tower

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are keeping tight-lipped about a pair of arrests at a downtown high rise on Friday.

Officers, some with rifles, arrived with guns drawn at the tower at 777 Richards St. around 4 p.m.

About three hours later, police emerged with two men in handcuffs. Neither police nor the men would say what they had been arrested for.

Members of the Vancouver police gang unit were on scene, as were officers with the provincial Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Unified Gang Enforcement Team.

Vancouver police said they could not comment on the arrests, as they were a part of an ongoing investigation.

