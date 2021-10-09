Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guns drawn, gang units on scene as 2 men arrested at Vancouver tower

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD gang unit arrests two men in downtown Vancouver' VPD gang unit arrests two men in downtown Vancouver
WATCH: Heavily armed police officers entered a downtown condo building Friday night.

Vancouver police are keeping tight-lipped about a pair of arrests at a downtown high rise on Friday.

Officers, some with rifles, arrived with guns drawn at the tower at 777 Richards St. around 4 p.m.

Read more: Victim identified, photo of suspect vehicle released in Surrey gang slaying

About three hours later, police emerged with two men in handcuffs. Neither police nor the men would say what they had been arrested for.

Members of the Vancouver police gang unit were on scene, as were officers with the provincial Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Unified Gang Enforcement Team.

Vancouver police said they could not comment on the arrests, as they were a part of an ongoing investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'VPD launches campaign to address rising crime in downtown core' VPD launches campaign to address rising crime in downtown core
VPD launches campaign to address rising crime in downtown core – Sep 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagvancouver police tagLower Mainland gang conflict tagGang Unit tagtelus gardens tagvancouver gangs taggang enforcement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers