Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim identified, photo of suspect vehicle released in Surrey gang slaying

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 8:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators dealing with shooting in Surrey' Homicide investigators dealing with shooting in Surrey
WATCH: Homicide investigators are looking into another shooting that follows a sadly familiar pattern; a victim gunned down in a residential neighbourhood, and a torched vehicle nearby. Andrea MacPherson reports.

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of and released a photo connected to a fatal shooting in Surrey on Tuesday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Sharnbeer Singh Somal, 28, was gunned down near 124 Street and 80 Avenue, just before 10 p.m.

Read more: One dead in Surrey shooting Tuesday night

Police believe the shooting was both targeted and linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police are looking for video and witnesses who may have seen this vehicle in Surrey on Tuesday night.
Police are looking for video and witnesses who may have seen this vehicle in Surrey on Tuesday night. IHIT

Investigators later found a black Ford pickup truck on fire near 129A Street and 72A Avenue, which they believe was linked to the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

“This shooting happened in residential area. It was a total disregard for the safety of others,” Sgt. David Lee said.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward and help find those responsible.”

Read more: Two men shot in Surrey, one already targeted this summer: police

Police are appealing for witnesses along with any video shot in either of the two locations between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagSurrey tagIHIT tagFatal Shooting tagSurrey shooting tagSurrey homicide tagLower Mainland gang conflict tagGang conflict tagIHIT Surrey tagGang Killing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers