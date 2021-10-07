Victim identified, photo of suspect vehicle released in Surrey gang slaying

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of and released a photo connected to a fatal shooting in Surrey on Tuesday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Sharnbeer Singh Somal, 28, was gunned down near 124 Street and 80 Avenue, just before 10 p.m.

Police believe the shooting was both targeted and linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police are looking for video and witnesses who may have seen this vehicle in Surrey on Tuesday night. IHIT

Investigators later found a black Ford pickup truck on fire near 129A Street and 72A Avenue, which they believe was linked to the shooting.

“This shooting happened in residential area. It was a total disregard for the safety of others,” Sgt. David Lee said.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward and help find those responsible.”

Police are appealing for witnesses along with any video shot in either of the two locations between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.