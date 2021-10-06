Vernon Mounties arrest 2 suspects for alleged break and enter spree

Send this page to someone via email

Two Vernon men were arrested this week for what Mounties say was a break and enter spree.

Early Oct. 5, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break and enter at a business in the 3000 block of 29th Avenue in Vernon. At approximately 3 a.m., someone passing by the location noticed the glass front door to the business smashed and immediately called police, RCMP said in a press release.

The ensuing investigation led to the identification and arrest of two people believed to be responsible for the break and entry to this business, according to Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“As a result of the arrest, additional evidence was obtained by police linking one of the men to a number break and enters that occurred previously in the city,” he said.

Jordan Andrew Penner, 32, is charged with five counts of break and enter and Cody Alan Macdonald, 30, is charged with one count of break and enter.

Both men remain in custody at this time awaiting their next court appearance later Wednesday.

“The impact these types of crime have on our local businesses is significant,” Terleski said. “We remain committed to work with our downtown partners to target and disrupt this type of criminal activity in our community.”