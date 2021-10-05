Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect who brazenly stole thousands in meat from west-end Hamilton shop

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 1:43 pm
Police say they're trying to track down a suspect who walked right into a Hamilton shop and stole thousands in meat out of freezer around Noon on June 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Police say they're trying to track down a suspect who walked right into a Hamilton shop and stole thousands in meat out of freezer around Noon on June 3, 2021. Hamilton Police

Police say they’re seeking a suspect accused of taking thousands of dollars in meat during a bold daytime walk-in theft at a Westdale shop last June.

The city’s robbery unit says the incident happened in broad daylight on Thursday, June 3 around noon and involved a lone man taking product from Hamilton Kosher Meats near King Street West and Longwood Road South

“While in the establishment, the suspect proceeded to open the large walk-in freezer and filled a garbage can with meat before fleeing the scene on foot,” Hamilton police told Global News in an email.

Read more: SIU Investigating death at Devil’s Punchbowl in Hamilton conservation area

“The suspect stole approximately $1,700 to $1,800 worth of inventory.”

An image of the suspect has been released by investigators but no description of the man was revealed.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to detectives.

