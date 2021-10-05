Menu

Canada

SIU Investigating death at Devil’s Punchbowl in Hamilton conservation area

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 8:57 am
The SIU say they are investigating an afternoon incident at the Devil's Punchbowl in the Hamilton Area as of Oct. 5, 2021. View image in full screen
The SIU say they are investigating an afternoon incident at the Devil's Punchbowl in the Hamilton Area as of Oct. 5, 2021. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal incident at a conservation area in Stoney Creek.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Hamilton police responded to a call for assistance just after 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon at the Devil’s Punchbowl.

Read more: More participants likely to face discipline, charges following ‘unsanctioned’ McMaster homecoming

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who would eventually end up in the gorge, according to investigators.

He would be pronounced dead by Hamilton paramedics about a half-hour later after being discovered at a lower level of the gorge.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, according to the SIU.

Click to play video: 'Massive crowd gathers for ‘fake’ McMaster University homecoming party, police lay charges' Massive crowd gathers for ‘fake’ McMaster University homecoming party, police lay charges
Massive crowd gathers for ‘fake’ McMaster University homecoming party, police lay charges
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
