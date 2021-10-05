SIU Investigating death at Devil’s Punchbowl in Hamilton conservation area

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal incident at a conservation area in Stoney Creek.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Hamilton police responded to a call for assistance just after 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon at the Devil’s Punchbowl.
Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who would eventually end up in the gorge, according to investigators.
He would be pronounced dead by Hamilton paramedics about a half-hour later after being discovered at a lower level of the gorge.
Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, according to the SIU.
