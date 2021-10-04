Menu

Crime

Police release images of vehicle allegedly involved in Brampton hit-and-run

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 7:17 pm
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect vehicle to contact investigators. View image in full screen
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect vehicle to contact investigators. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police have released images of a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in Brampton last month that left a 66-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Police said in a news release Monday that the collision happened on Sept. 26 around 6:45 p.m.

The statement said the victim was using a crosswalk at James Potter and Ashby Field roads, near Bovaird Drive West, when she was hit by a vehicle.

“The driver of the vehicle stopped for a brief period of time, and then fled the area without rendering assistance to the pedestrian,” the statement said.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said the vehicle involved was a “dark-coloured newer-model Ford Escape SUV.”

The driver was described as a 25-year-old man who is six feet tall, has short hair, a medium build and was wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information or video footage relating to the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

