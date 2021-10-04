Police release images of vehicle allegedly involved in Brampton hit-and-run

Peel Regional Police have released images of a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in Brampton last month that left a 66-year-old woman with serious injuries.
Police said in a news release Monday that the collision happened on Sept. 26 around 6:45 p.m.
The statement said the victim was using a crosswalk at James Potter and Ashby Field roads, near Bovaird Drive West, when she was hit by a vehicle.
“The driver of the vehicle stopped for a brief period of time, and then fled the area without rendering assistance to the pedestrian,” the statement said.
The woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police said the vehicle involved was a “dark-coloured newer-model Ford Escape SUV.”
The driver was described as a 25-year-old man who is six feet tall, has short hair, a medium build and was wearing dark clothes.
Anyone with information or video footage relating to the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Comments