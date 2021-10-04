Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto police name person of interest in fatal crash on Gardiner Expressway

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 3:50 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police have named a person of interest in connection with a crash on the Gardiner Expressway over the weekend that left a 58-year-old woman dead.

Police said in a news release that the collision happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Islington Avenue.

The release said that a white 2015 Audi R8 with licence plate CTPV512 was heading south on Highway 427 “at a high rate of speed,” and then went east on the Gardiner Expressway.

Read more: Woman dead after two-vehicle collision on eastbound Gardiner Expressway: Toronto police

The Audi then hit the back of a grey Nissan, and the Nissan struck the north guardrail and flipped onto its roof, police said.

The woman who was killed was a passenger in the Nissan. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the Nissan, a 61-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Audi stopped on the right shoulder of the highway and the driver fled the crash scene on foot.

The news release said multiple motorists stopped to help and some took video of the scene after the crash.

Click to play video: 'Driver extricated following collision on Hwy. 401 near Grafton' Driver extricated following collision on Hwy. 401 near Grafton
Driver extricated following collision on Hwy. 401 near Grafton

Police are now looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone with video footage in relation to the incident.

Police also said they identified 30-year-old Kalyan Trivedi as a person of interest and are looking to speak to him.

“Anyone that may have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kalyan Trivedi on Saturday, October 2, 2021 or Sunday, October 3, 2021 are also asked to contact police,” the release said.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagFatal Crash tagtoronto police service tagGardiner Expressway tagIslington Avenue tagGardiner Expressway crash tagGardiner Expressway Collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers