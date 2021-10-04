Halifax woman dies after car hits traffic control vehicle on N.S. highway

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax woman was killed Monday morning, when her car collided with a traffic control vehicle on Hwy. 101 in Lower Sackville.

RCMP say the incident happened at around 8:15 a.m., in the westbound lane of the highway.

According to police, the traffic control vehicle was stopped in that lane when it was struck from behind by the car.

The driver of the car — a 54-year-old woman from Halifax — was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the traffic control vehicle was treated by paramedics.

“A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Hwy. 101 was closed for several hours but has since reopened,” RCMP noted in a news release.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.”