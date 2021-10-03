Menu

Canada

Man found dead on side of Cape Breton highway hit by vehicle: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 10:07 am
Inverness County District RCMP is investigation a fatal collision on Hwy. 19 in Judique, N.S. View image in full screen
Inverness County District RCMP is investigation a fatal collision on Hwy. 19 in Judique, N.S. File / Global News

RCMP in Cape Breton say they’re investigating a fatal collision where a man was hit by a vehicle.

Police were initially called at 8 a.m. on Saturday to Hwy. 19 in Judique, N.S. — in Inverness County — where a deceased man was found on the side of the road.

‘Upon arrival at the scene, police observed debris from a vehicle near the deceased,” RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP say the victim is a 45-year-old Inverness County man.

A collision constructionist was on scene and the highway was closed for several hours. The investigation is ongoing.

