Man found dead on side of Cape Breton highway hit by vehicle: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Cape Breton say they’re investigating a fatal collision where a man was hit by a vehicle.

Police were initially called at 8 a.m. on Saturday to Hwy. 19 in Judique, N.S. — in Inverness County — where a deceased man was found on the side of the road.

‘Upon arrival at the scene, police observed debris from a vehicle near the deceased,” RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP say the victim is a 45-year-old Inverness County man.

A collision constructionist was on scene and the highway was closed for several hours. The investigation is ongoing.