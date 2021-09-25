N.S. driver charged after hitting pedestrian in Spryfield crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged a woman after hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk in Spryfield.

In a release, police say they responded to the area of 330 Herring Cove Road around 5:23 p.m. on Friday.

“A pedestrian was being treated by members of the public who had stopped to help and later, Emergency Health Services,” it said.

“The driver was onscene and an investigation concluded that they failed to stop for the pedestrian while in a crosswalk exhibiting flashing amber lights.”

According to the release, the driver was ticketed under the motor vehicle act for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.