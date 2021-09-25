Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. driver charged after hitting pedestrian in Spryfield crosswalk

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 25, 2021 10:28 am
A crosswalk sign is shown in this file photo. View image in full screen
A crosswalk sign is shown in this file photo. Shane Gibson/Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged a woman after hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk in Spryfield.

In a release, police say they responded to the area of 330 Herring Cove Road around 5:23 p.m. on Friday.

“A pedestrian was being treated by members of the public who had stopped to help and later, Emergency Health Services,” it said.

Read more: N.S. motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Newport Corner

“The driver was onscene and an investigation concluded that they failed to stop for the pedestrian while in a crosswalk exhibiting flashing amber lights.”

According to the release, the driver was ticketed under the motor vehicle act for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Story continues below advertisement

The pedestrian’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 7 near Omemee in City of Kawartha Lakes' Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 7 near Omemee in City of Kawartha Lakes
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagHalifax tagHalifax Regional Police tagPedestrian Struck tagPedestrian Collision tagcrosswalk collision tagPedestrian hit in crosswalk tagdriver charged after hitting pedestrian taghalifax pedestrian hit in crosswalk tagpedestrian injured in crosswalk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers