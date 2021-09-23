N.S. motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Newport Corner

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious collision in Newport Corner.

In a release, the RCMP said officers in the West Hants district responded to a collision on Highway 1 in Newport Corner around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.

It said police learned the motorcycle had been travelling west when it left the roadway, ejecting the driver.

The 37-year-old woman from Ardoise was transported to hospital in Halifax via Lifeflight. The incident shut down the highway for about three hours.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.