Canada

N.S. motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Newport Corner

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 11:28 am
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious collision in Newport Corner.

In a release, the RCMP said officers in the West Hants district responded to a collision on Highway 1 in Newport Corner around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

It said police learned the motorcycle had been travelling west when it left the roadway, ejecting the driver.

The 37-year-old woman from Ardoise was transported to hospital in Halifax via Lifeflight. The incident shut down the highway for about three hours.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

