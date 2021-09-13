Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 2:04 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after rear-ending a vehicle on Hwy. 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a weekend collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle on the highway between 5th and 6th Lines of Asphodel in Asphodel-Norwood Township, about five kilometres west of the village Norwood.

Police say their initial investigation shows the motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle. The motorcyclist was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Occupants in the vehicle were not injured, OPP said Monday.

The highway was closed for several hours between County Road 38 and the 8th Line of Asphodel as police investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to call OPP at the Peterborough County detachment at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

