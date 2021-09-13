Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle on Highway 7 near Omemee in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has been killed following an early morning collision on Highway 7 west of Peterborough in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

Just after 4 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes emergency crews responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 7 near the village of Omemee.

OPP on scene tell Global News Peterborough that an eastbound car struck a pedestrian. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Monday afternoon, OPP identified the victim as Justin Saunders, 37, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Emily Township).

TRAFFIC: Highway 7 remains closed following a collision that happened earlier this morning west of Emily Park Road near Omemee. #CKLOPP and @KLFireRescue remain on scene #cklnews pic.twitter.com/lH0HDOxBCo — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 13, 2021

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The highway was closed between Emily Park Road and Anchor Valley Road as OPP investigated. The roadway reopened to traffic around 11 a.m.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment at 1-705-324-6741, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

