Traffic

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in north end of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck by vehicle in north end of Peterborough' Pedestrian struck by vehicle in north end of Peterborough
A pedestrian was taken to hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the north end of Peterborough.

A pedestrian was sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the north end of Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

The collision involving an SUV occurred around 9 a.m. on Hilliard Street near Langton Street.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after near collision with police cruiser

Paramedics treated the pedestrian at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment.

It’s not known if the victim is a student as Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute is located on Langton near the collision scene.

A section of Hilliard between Philip Street and Oriole Drive is blocked to traffic for a police investigation.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed or if any charges will be laid.

— More to come

