Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in north end of Peterborough

A pedestrian was sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the north end of Peterborough on Tuesday morning.
The collision involving an SUV occurred around 9 a.m. on Hilliard Street near Langton Street.
Paramedics treated the pedestrian at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment.
It’s not known if the victim is a student as Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute is located on Langton near the collision scene.
A section of Hilliard between Philip Street and Oriole Drive is blocked to traffic for a police investigation.
It is unclear how long the road will be closed or if any charges will be laid.
— More to come
