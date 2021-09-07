Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in north end of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the north end of Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

The collision involving an SUV occurred around 9 a.m. on Hilliard Street near Langton Street.

Paramedics treated the pedestrian at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Hilliard Street near Langton Street. The area is being blocked off to traffic. One person is in care of @PtboParamedics and has been transported to hospital. Avoid the area #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/u7mz9XGiiX — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 7, 2021

It’s not known if the victim is a student as Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute is located on Langton near the collision scene.

A section of Hilliard between Philip Street and Oriole Drive is blocked to traffic for a police investigation.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed or if any charges will be laid.

— More to come