Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 26 2021 6:07pm 01:44 Driver charged in connection with downtown Toronto fatal hit-and-run Toronto police investigators allege the 46-year-old driver was driving impaired when he struck a pedestrian and drove off. Catherine McDonald reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8144575/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8144575/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?