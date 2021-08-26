Menu

Crime

Police arrest man after hit and run kills pedestrian in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 6:53 am
Police on scene investigating a fatal hit and run in downtown Toronto on Aug. 26. View image in full screen
Police on scene investigating a fatal hit and run in downtown Toronto on Aug. 26. Doug Gamey / Global News

Toronto police say officers have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run that killed a pedestrian in the downtown area.

Police said it was around 3:30 a.m. Thursday when they received a call for a fail-to-remain collision at York Street and Queens Quay.

A man, about 40 or 50 years old, was found on the roadway and was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

Det. Graeme Philipson told reporters that a black Jeep had fled the scene. The Jeep was later located on Richardson Street, a short distance away from the crash area, Philipson said.

Read more: Pedestrian dead following collision in Toronto’s north end, police say

Philipson said a man was arrested shortly after the vehicle was found.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Philipson said the Jeep sustained heavy front-end damage.

A collision reconstruction team has been called in and the area will be closed throughout the morning rush hour.

Philipson said its not clear exactly where the pedestrian was crossing when he was struck, or who had the right of way. The victim has also not yet been identified, Philipson added.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage to come forward.

An aerial view on the fatal hit-and-run scene in Toronto View image in full screen
An aerial view on the fatal hit-and-run scene in Toronto. Jackee King / Global News
