London, Ont. police lay charges after woman, man, paramedic assaulted

Police say a London, Ont., man is facing charges after a string of assaults on Sunday.

According to London police, a woman was assaulted and threatened by a male acquaintance.

Police say the suspect chased her around her residence while holding scissors before stabbing a man with the scissors and becoming “involved in a physical altercation” outside the home before leaving.

Emergency services were contacted while the suspect headed westbound on Epworth Avenue, where he was found by police at roughly 5:45 that afternoon.

Police allege the suspect fled on foot and officers followed him, making an arrest on University Avenue.

The suspect “became combative with officers” during the arrest and bit and hit a paramedic, police add.

The woman, man and paramedic all sustained minor injuries.

A London man, 26, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault, mischief under $5,000, uttering threats of death or bodily harm and resisting arrest.