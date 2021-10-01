London police investigate Wednesday afternoon Vauxhall Park shooting

Send this page to someone via email

What was first thought be a BB gun hit turned out to be a gunshot wound for one London, Ont., man.

The London Police Major Crime Section is investigating after a shooting in Vauxhall Park Wednesday afternoon.

Police say just after 2 p.m., a man reported being hit by what he thought was a BB fired from an air rifle while he was out for a walk on Price Street.

Officers say the man walked home and called the police before he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

It was in the hospital where police say it turned out that the injury was, in fact, a bullet wound.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still in the early stages, and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

2:33 Western University students stage walkout in protest of sexual assault reports Western University students stage walkout in protest of sexual assault reports – Sep 17, 2021