Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London police investigate Wednesday afternoon Vauxhall Park shooting

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 6:52 pm
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

What was first thought be a BB gun hit turned out to be a gunshot wound for one London, Ont., man.

The London Police Major Crime Section is investigating after a shooting in Vauxhall Park Wednesday afternoon.

Police say just after 2 p.m., a man reported being hit by what he thought was a BB fired from an air rifle while he was out for a walk on Price Street.

Read more: 2 weeks later, little known about Western University sexual assaults posted online: police

Officers say the man walked home and called the police before he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

It was in the hospital where police say it turned out that the injury was, in fact, a bullet wound.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still in the early stages, and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Click to play video: 'Western University students stage walkout in protest of sexual assault reports' Western University students stage walkout in protest of sexual assault reports
Western University students stage walkout in protest of sexual assault reports – Sep 17, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagLondon tagLondon Police tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont taglps tagBB Gun tagGun Shot taggun shot wound tagLondon Police Servicne tagVauxhall Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers