Canada

London, Ont. police investigating after child falls from balcony, dies

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 3, 2021 12:18 pm
The apartment building located at Lyle and King streets, where a young child reportedly fell off a balcony and died Saturday. View image in full screen
The apartment building located at Lyle and King streets, where a young child reportedly fell off a balcony and died Saturday. Google Maps

London, Ont., police say an investigation has been launched after a child died over the weekend.

Police say around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Lyle and King streets.

12
Flowers and toys are placed near an apartment building at Lyle and King streets, where a young child reportedly fell off a balcony and died Saturday. View image in gallery mode
Flowers and toys are placed near an apartment building at Lyle and King streets, where a young child reportedly fell off a balcony and died Saturday. Scott Monich/980 CFPL
22
Flowers and toys are placed near an apartment building at Lyle and King streets, where a young child reportedly fell off a balcony and died Saturday. View image in gallery mode
Flowers and toys are placed near an apartment building at Lyle and King streets, where a young child reportedly fell off a balcony and died Saturday. Scott Monich/980 CFPL

A young child was found with life-threatening injuries after falling from a balcony, police say.

The child was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts in hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

