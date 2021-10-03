London, Ont. police investigating after child falls from balcony, dies

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say an investigation has been launched after a child died over the weekend.

Police say around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Lyle and King streets.

1 2 View image in gallery mode Flowers and toys are placed near an apartment building at Lyle and King streets, where a young child reportedly fell off a balcony and died Saturday. Scott Monich/980 CFPL 2 2 View image in gallery mode Flowers and toys are placed near an apartment building at Lyle and King streets, where a young child reportedly fell off a balcony and died Saturday. Scott Monich/980 CFPL

A young child was found with life-threatening injuries after falling from a balcony, police say.

The child was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts in hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).