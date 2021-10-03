Mounties find long-retired Burnaby firefighter’s service medal during search

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP says officers working on a break-and-enter investigation recovered a long-retired Burnaby firefighter’s service medal last month.

Police found the memento while executing a search warrant at a property in the 8900-block of Cooper Road on Sept. 9.

The medal had been presented to a former Burnaby assistant chief and appears to commemorate a 35-year career that began in 1950.

“Investigators were eventually able to able to track down the son of the long-retired firefighter, who advised that the medal belonged to his father,” Mounties said in a media release.

“Apparently, it had been stolen from the son’s Richmond residence during a break-and-enter in 2018.”

The family was “very happy” to get the medal back, according to the RCMP.

Police said the break-and-enter investigation remained active, and as such, they were not releasing any further details or speaking to possible charges.

