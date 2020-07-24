$10K in stolen property recovered, 9 arrested during search warrant, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A search warrant turned up $10,000 in stolen property this week, say Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the search warrant was executed on Thursday, along the 3000 block of Springfield Road.

There, nine people were arrested, but were later released. Police say charges are pending approval from the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Regarding the stolen property, police say it included bicycles, power tools and other equipment, adding that a quantity of cash and drugs were also seized.

Police say anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

