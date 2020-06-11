Luxury car, drugs, cash seized during search warrant: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP say drugs, money and property were seized during a drug bust last week.

The bust, say police, happened Wednesday, June 3, along the 1000 block of KLO Road.

The search warrant, police added, was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

“In May of this year, officers initiated an investigation into drug trafficking involving various vehicles,” Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay said in a press release.

“The investigation led to a warrant at this residence. During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine. An amount of cash, and two vehicles, including a luxury car, were also seized.”

Police say one person was taken into custody, but was later released. They added charges have been forwarded to prosecutors for consideration.