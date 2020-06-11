Menu

Crime

Luxury car, drugs, cash seized during search warrant: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 2:41 pm
Police say officers started an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in May, leading to a search warrant along KLO Road in early June.
Police say officers started an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in May, leading to a search warrant along KLO Road in early June. Global News

Kelowna RCMP say drugs, money and property were seized during a drug bust last week.

The bust, say police, happened Wednesday, June 3, along the 1000 block of KLO Road.

The search warrant, police added, was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

READ MORE: Crack, meth, fentanyl seized in drug bust, say Kelowna RCMP

“In May of this year, officers initiated an investigation into drug trafficking involving various vehicles,” Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay said in a press release.

“The investigation led to a warrant at this residence. During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine. An amount of cash, and two vehicles, including a luxury car, were also seized.”

Police say one person was taken into custody, but was later released. They added charges have been forwarded to prosecutors for consideration.

READ MORE: Over $3M in pot seized at Peace Bridge in Fort Erie

